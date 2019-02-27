Home States Telangana

HC dismisses petitions in Nayeem case

After perusing the report of the Special Investigation Team, the bench said that the SIT probe was in final stages and there were no grounds in the petitioners’ plea to handover the case to CBI.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions filed seeking court monitored CBI probe into the matter of life and death of gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem.

After perusing the report of the Special Investigation Team, the bench said that the SIT probe was in final stages and there were no grounds in the petitioners’ plea to handover the case to CBI. The bench was passing this order in petitions filed by CPI leader K Narayana and another seeking CBI probe into criminal activities and terror unleashed by the accused Nayeem.

On earlier occasion, the CPI leader’s counsel alleged that the investigation by SIT has not made any breakthrough in Nayeem’s episode and the reason cited is that many top senior IAS, IPS and politicians had good access to the gangster which led him to building up a vast empire. After perusing the report, the bench was not inclined to consider the petitioners’ plea of entrusting the case investigation to CBI. The bench said that the petitioners’ have not shown grounds to hand over the case to CBI.

