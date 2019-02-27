Some indulge in arguments and others raise objections 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLAs Ch Vamsichand Reddy (Kalwakurthy), SA Sampath Kumar (Alampur) and G Chinna Reddy (Wanaparthy) argued with one another over the candidates for both Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool. Sampath took objection to fielding Satish Madiga from Nagarkurnool but Aruna would not listen.

Telangana Congress affairs in-charge RC Khuntia is understood to have supported Aruna. When it came to Madhu Yashki’s candidature for Bhongir seat, MLA D Sudheer Reddy (LB Naagar) took objection to his migration from Nizamabad. Former Minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali wanted Yashki to decide between Nizamabad and Bhongir. Later Uttam Kumar Reddy said shortlisting of the names for the seats was over and that it would be presented before the AICC Screening Committee on Wednesday which would take a call on who should be fielded from where.

The TPCC president also announced the candidature of former minister T Jeevan Reddy for Karimnagar Graduates Constituency for election to Legislative Council. The candidate for MLAs quota would be decided soon. Former minister Sunita Lakshma Reddy will take the responsibility of selection of the candidate for Teachers MLC constituency.