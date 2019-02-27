Telangana: Girl set on fire by stalker in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A final year college student of a private institution was allegedly set on fire by her male friend on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, she has been shifted to MGM hospital. Doctors stated that the victim had suffered over 55 per cent burns and the next 48 hours would be very crucial for her. The Hanamkonda police had already taken the youth, who had set the girl on fire, P Saianivesh into custody.

The girl had been identified as T Ravali of Ramachandrapuram village of Warangal rural district. She is currently pursuing MEC final year at Vaagdevi College in Naimnagar.

Around 9 am today, while on her way to college from hostel, Ravali was stopped by Saianivesh, following which an argument broke out.

During the course of the argument, Saianivesh pulled out a bottle containing petrol and poured on the victim and set her on fire. He even poured petrol on a passerby who tried to stop him. Eventually, he was caught by college students nearby who handed him over to police.

According to Ravali's college mates, both were in a relationship during which differences cropped up between them. Eventually, Ravali started avoiding Saianivesh.

On Wednesday, Saianivesh came with an intention to kill Ravali if she decided not to continue their relationship. When Ravali refused to prolong their relationship, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

Since the victim's condition is said to be critical, the doctors at MGM hospital have adviced her to be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.