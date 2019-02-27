Home States Telangana

Telangana HC pulls up Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for inaction against illegal constructions

There are also clear provisions in the IPC and other penal laws which point fingers of penalty  against the officers who are in conflict with their duties and responsibilities.

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking a serious view of illegal constructions in the city and its surroundings, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday pulled up the GHMC authorities for their inaction against such constructions. The bench directed the authorities concerned to file an affidavit as to what action have they taken against their subordinates for dereliction of duty in controlling such unauthorized constructions within the GHMC limits. 

“Entire world could see such illegal constructions, but you (GHMC authorities) can’t see them. Don’t you have the competence to prevent such activities? If the higher officials discharge their duties properly the subordinates will act properly. The provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act provide very many deeming provisions thereby elaborating definition of ‘corruption’ so that the provisions of the Act reach out to all in conflict with such law. There are also clear provisions in the IPC and other penal laws which point fingers of the penalty against the officers who are in conflict with their duties and responsibilities. What would the GHMC do with such people where dereliction of duty, gross breach of supervisory and trusteeship is happening?” the bench questioned.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasekher Reddy was passing this order in petitions filed separately complaining inaction of GHMC with regard to unauthorized constructions in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

When the petitions came up for hearing on Tuesday, the bench said it was amazed to learn that GHMC has granted permission for a two-storeyed building which ultimately became a five-storeyed one. GHMC officials say that they have issued statutory notices and also directed to demolish the structure, but how could the officers under their command permit illegal constructions to happen right under their nose? the bench questioned.

TAGS
Telangana High Court Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad illegal constructions

