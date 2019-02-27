Telangana HC reserves its order in Revanth Reddy detention issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders in the habeas corpus petition filed by Vem Narender Reddy, former MLA and close associate of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, challenging the alleged illegal detention of Revanth who contested in the recently concluded elections from Kodangal Assembly segment.

Revanth lost the election in the hands of TRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy. The petitioner sought court directions to the government for payment of Rs 20 lakh towards compensation for allegedly detaining Revanth illegally. Senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the police have not followed the rules while detaining Revanth Reddy on December 4 last year and have misused their official power.

There was no truth in the police version that they have tried to issue notices to the family members of Revanth before detaining him and the notices were given to his associate Anji when the family members refused to take. In fact, no person with name Anji existed among his followers.

Initially, Revanth had called for a bandh call on the day when the then caretaker CM had a public meeting at Kosgi, but it was later withdrawn and called his supporters only to register their protest. The police have prepared the report only after detaining Revanth wherein there was no mention of date and time. They said the report was disclosed only after the High Court pulled up the police in the case.

The police have forcefully barged into the bedroom of Revanth by breaking the doors and walls, the senior counsel alleged. While reserving its judgment, the bench has once again directed the police to submit video footage with English sub-titles of the alleged provocative speech of Revanth on December 4 wherein he had incited his followers to disrupt the public meeting of KCR.

