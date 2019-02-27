Telangana High Court directs state government to impose ban on plastics near water bodies

By Express News Service

“It was noticed that uncontrolled scattering of plastic is critically affecting the quality of water sources,’’ the bench noted. The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasekher Reddy was passing this order in a batch of petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others seeking direction to the State government to protect Malkam cheruvu in Raidurg village of Rangareddy district from encroachments.

A petition was also filed by IPS officer and local resident Anjana Sinha seeking directions to the respondent authorities to take steps to rejuvenate and revitalize the lake. The GHMC counsel denied the petitioners’ allegation of removing the chain fence around the full tank level margin of Malkam Cheruvu.

After hearing the submissions of the GHMC counsel, the bench said that the GHMC has to protect the chain fence which to keep the identification mark of the FTL of the lake and to ensure its protection. The GHMC should also take note of miscreants who abuse the chain fence and initiate action, the bench noted.

The GHMC counsel submitted that the water points in the city have been cleared off floating plastic.

The bench made it clear that is was high time for the government to consider invoking the requisite provisions under environmental laws which will enable it to impose controlled regulation and if necessary, ban the use of plastic on the premises. This ought to include a reasonable distance around the entire circumference of every water point.