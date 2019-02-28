4 engineering students drown in village tank

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: WHAT was supposed to be a birthday party took an unprecedented turn when four first-year engineering students, including the birthday boy, were found drowning at a local tank in Kodad town of Suryapet on Wednesday. According to police, at least 15 students of the Anurag Engineering College in Kodad town came to Peddha Cheruvu to celebrate G Praveen’s 19th birthday.

Soon after the party ended, the gathering dispersed except for four of them who stayed behind, including Praveen. The birthday-boy then reportedly tried to swim in the tank but started to drown instead. Seeing their friend drown, the other three jumped after him into the tank. Onlookers informed the police who rushed to the spot but could not save any. The deceased were identified as S Sameer (19), Bhavani Prasad (20), and Mahendhra (19).