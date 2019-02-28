Home States Telangana

4 engineering students drown in village tank

According to police, at least 15 students of the Anurag Engineering College in Kodad town came to Peddha Cheruvu to celebrate G Praveen’s 19th birthday.

Published: 28th February 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: WHAT was supposed to be a birthday party took an unprecedented turn when four first-year engineering students, including the birthday boy, were found drowning at a local tank in Kodad town of Suryapet on Wednesday. According to police, at least 15 students of the Anurag Engineering College in Kodad town came to Peddha Cheruvu to celebrate G Praveen’s 19th birthday.

Soon after the party ended, the gathering dispersed except for four of them who stayed behind, including Praveen. The birthday-boy then reportedly tried to swim in the tank but started to drown instead. Seeing their friend drown, the other three jumped after him into the tank. Onlookers informed the police who rushed to the spot but could not save any. The deceased were identified as S Sameer (19), Bhavani Prasad (20), and Mahendhra (19).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp