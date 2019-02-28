Australia, TS to draft MoU for co-operation

HYDERABAD: TELANGANA and the Australian governments will examine feasibility of collaboration in mu- tual fields of interest including education, skill development and training, agriculture and IT. Both the governments have decided to prepare a basic framework to draft a Memorandum of Understanding and chalk out the future course of action. In a meeting with the Australian delegation led by Northern Territory Government Education and Workforce Minister Selena Uibo at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said there was a vast scope for mutual cooperation between India and Australia in the fields of education, agriculture, IT and training sectors. He mooted an action plan for bilateral cooperation in these fields.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Aadhaar not mandatory for second installment of Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN scheme
Brexit: UK Opposition prepares for second referendum
Downward revision of current fiscal growth does not indicate economic slowdown: Economic Affairs Secretary
Vladimir Putin dials PM Modi, expresses Russia's solidarity with India's fight against terror
Cabinet okays Vodafone Idea's up to Rs 25,000 crore rights issue
Cabinet clears amendment of Article 370 clause for giving SC, ST quota in J&K