Australia, TS to draft MoU for co-operation

HYDERABAD: TELANGANA and the Australian governments will examine feasibility of collaboration in mu- tual fields of interest including education, skill development and training, agriculture and IT. Both the governments have decided to prepare a basic framework to draft a Memorandum of Understanding and chalk out the future course of action. In a meeting with the Australian delegation led by Northern Territory Government Education and Workforce Minister Selena Uibo at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said there was a vast scope for mutual cooperation between India and Australia in the fields of education, agriculture, IT and training sectors. He mooted an action plan for bilateral cooperation in these fields.