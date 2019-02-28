BJP gets mixed feedback from realtors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In its ongoing exercise to establish a connect with various sections of electors, the State BJP unit met with representatives of real estate and construction sector.Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya along with BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao sought feedback on various legislations that affected the realtors. The feedback was mixed. Though the representatives lauded the Real Estate (Regularisation and Development) Act, 2016, many complained about few clauses.The BJP leaders assured that the feedback will be taken to its manifesto committee and effective changes will be brought in.