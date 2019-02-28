Don’t engage unlicensed guards: Telangana home department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Home Department has issued an advisory against engaging security personnel (guards/supervisors) without valid licences. Warning agencies that are operational without valid licenses of stringent action, the home secretary has asked all institutions, government departments, organisations, private establishments who have hired private security guards to ensure the agency has valid licence under the Private Security Agencies(regulation) Act, 2005.

The move is set to come as a jolt to several establishments who usually hire security personnel by paying less remuneration than compared to the industry rates. More so, even the numerous agencies that would work on its own, without complying with rules and regulations will have to withdraw their services.