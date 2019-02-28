Home States Telangana

Don’t engage unlicensed guards: Telangana home department

THE Home Department has issued an advisory against engaging security personnel (guards/supervisors) without valid licences.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Trivedi

Telangana Home Secretary Rajiv Trivedi. (FILE|EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Home Department has issued an advisory against engaging security personnel (guards/supervisors) without valid licences. Warning agencies that are operational without valid licenses of stringent action, the home secretary has asked all institutions, government departments, organisations, private establishments who have hired private security guards to ensure the agency has valid licence under the Private Security Agencies(regulation) Act, 2005.

The move is set to come as a jolt to several establishments who usually hire security personnel by paying less remuneration than compared to the industry rates. More so, even the numerous agencies that would work on its own, without complying with rules and regulations will have to withdraw their services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana home department Telangana security personnel license

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp