Justice league: What happened in Telangana High Court

Here is a look at major court proceedings at the Telangana High Court yesterday.

Telangana HC to state government: Draw fire safety plans to prevent mishaps

Stressing the need of taking preventive measures to avert any untoward incident instead of acting hurriedly after occurrence of the incident, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to submit a report after taking suggestions from the departments concerned for formulating guidelines to prevent incidents like fire accidents at Nampally exhibition grounds in future. The bench, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, said that it would pass necessary orders on the issue during next hearing on March 5. The bench impleaded the disaster management committee, Pollution Control Board, chief electrical inspector, Hyderabad district collector, city police commissioner and Telangana State Legal Services Authority in the PIL filed seeking CB-CID or SIT probe into the fire at exhibition grounds on January 30.

Justice Siva Sankara Rao’s petition hearing adjourned

Making it clear that there were limitations to exercise powers under Article 217 (3) of the Constitution of India, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday said it would not act in haste in the writ petition filed by Justice B Siva Sankara Rao seeking to correct his date of birth. Already there were more than half a dozen judgments which went against the petitioner on the issue. If the court acts in haste on the said issue, it shows its impact on the society, the bench noted. The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by Justice Rao, sitting judge of Telangana High Court, seeking direction to the President of India secretariat to determine his date of birth, under Article 217(3) of the Constitution, as March 29, 1959. The bench said at present it would not go ahead in the matter and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

MLC Deepak Reddy asked to get required information

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday made it clear to MLC G Deepak Reddy to get required information under the RTI Act and then approach the court with full information on the issue relating to alleged illegal construction at Gudimalkapur area in the city. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was disposing of the petition filed by Deepak Reddy, son-in-law of Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy, seeking direction to the State government to take action against the construction work taking place in his six acres of land at Gudimalkapur in Asifnagar mandal of the city without permission from the concerned municipal corporation. The petitioner alleged that AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore and others have colluded and occupied the land illegally and constructing a huge complex without obtaining any permission.

Telangana HC: Pay compensation to silicosis-affected families

Expressing displeasure with the inaction of concerned authorities of Labour Department in paying compensation to the widows who lost their husbands due to silicosis, an occupational hazard in quartz mines at Elkatta and Chowlapally villages in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district (presently in Ranga Reddy district), a division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, on Wednesday directed the State government to take steps ensuring immediate payment of compensation to the identified affected families.

