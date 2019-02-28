PSITSL commissions 400kV transmission system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Power Grid’s 100 per cent subsidiary — Power Grid Southern Inter-connector Transmission System Limited (PSITSL) — successfully commissioned 400kV Cuddapah-Madhugiri Transmission System on Tuesday, ahead of its schedule. Power flow was around 500MW. In the last six years, Power Grid and its subsidiaries had established more than ten new 765/400 kV sub-stations and high power capacity inter regional corridors all ahead of the schedule, according to an official release issued by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited here on Wednesday. The inter-regional power flow which was 3,800 MW has now become 10,000 MW.