Staff crunch: Telangana government names non-cadre officers as Collectors of new districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-eight months after their formation, the new districts continue to be plagued by several problems, especially lack of sufficient staff. Right from the District Collector to doctors in public health centres, the staff crunch is hitting hard the people in the new districts.

The State government reorganised ten districts into 31 districts on Dasara in 2016. Even as these districts are facing problems, the government this month created two more districts Narayanpet and Mulugu taking the total to 33. But, the new districts started functioning with in-charge Collector and in-charge Joint Collector. On Wednesday, the government appointed non-cadre officers as District Collectors to these two new districts.

“We have been facing shortage of staff in most of the departments. There is a shortage of IAS officers too in the State,” official sources explained.Meanwhile, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said: “All of us will work out a strategy to overcome these challenges in a time bound manner.”

Appointments

Masrath Khanam Ayesha, SGDC, presently working as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Khammam district is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Vikarabad district. C Narayana Reddy, SGDC, presently working as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Nalgonda district is posted as Collector and District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Mulugu district. S Venkata Rao, SGDC, Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Mahabubnagar district is posted as Collector and District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Narayanpet district.