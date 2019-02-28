Home States Telangana

Staff crunch: Telangana government names non-cadre officers as Collectors of new districts

From collectors to doctors in public health centres, various districts are facing staff shortage.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with chief secretary SK Joshi at a conference with district collectors. (File|Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-eight months after their formation, the new districts continue to be plagued by several problems, especially lack of sufficient staff. Right from the District Collector to doctors in public health centres, the staff crunch is hitting hard the people in the new districts.

The State government reorganised ten districts into 31 districts on Dasara in 2016. Even as these districts are facing problems, the government this month created two more districts Narayanpet and Mulugu taking the total to 33. But, the new districts started functioning with in-charge Collector and in-charge Joint Collector. On Wednesday, the government appointed non-cadre officers as District Collectors to these two new districts.

“We have been facing shortage of staff in most of the departments. There is a shortage of IAS officers too in the State,” official sources explained.Meanwhile, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said: “All of us will work out a strategy to overcome these challenges in a time bound manner.”

Appointments

Masrath Khanam Ayesha, SGDC, presently working as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Khammam district is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Vikarabad district. C Narayana Reddy, SGDC, presently working as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Nalgonda district is posted as Collector and District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Mulugu district. S Venkata Rao, SGDC, Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Mahabubnagar district  is posted as Collector and District Magistrate (Non-Cadre) of Narayanpet district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana district collectors Telangana IAS Telangana government staff Telangana staff shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp