Telangana: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya teachers stage protest demanding equal pay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalayas (KGBV) and Urban Residential Schools (URS) across the State staged a maha-dharna on Wednesday demanding regularisation of their services and ‘equal pay for equal work’.

They have been raising the demand for a long time, but the authorities never gave ears to it, which led them to stage the protest. A total number of 11,000 teachers are known to have been working in the 475 KGBV schools and 194 URS across the state. The protestors said that if the State government fails to intervene in the issue, they will resort to hunger strikes.

“These teachers are paid much less than their regular counterparts. They are forced to work for more hours, but are still denied job security or health benefits,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary of TS United Teachers Federation.

Special officers of KGBV are paid Rs 25,000 whereas government high school principals get Rs 37,000. KGBV teachers are paid Rs 20,000 while their counterparts in government schools get Rs 28,940.

As many as 3000 teachers were recruited to model schools in 2013 and have not been transferred since then, even though government teachers are eligible for transfers every 5 years.