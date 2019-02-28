Home States Telangana

Telangana: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya teachers stage protest demanding equal pay

Teachers claim that they are paid much less than their regular counterparts and though they are forced to work for more hours, but are still denied job security or health benefits.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalayas (KGBV) and Urban Residential Schools (URS) across the State staged a maha-dharna on Wednesday demanding regularisation of their services and ‘equal pay for equal work’.

They have been raising the demand for a long time, but the authorities never gave ears to it, which led them to stage the protest. A total number of 11,000 teachers are known to have been working in the 475 KGBV schools and 194 URS  across the state. The protestors said that if the State government fails to intervene in the issue, they will resort to hunger strikes.

“These teachers are paid much less than their regular counterparts. They are forced to work for more hours, but are still denied job security or health benefits,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary of TS United Teachers Federation.

Special officers of KGBV are paid Rs 25,000 whereas government high school principals get Rs 37,000. KGBV teachers are paid Rs 20,000 while their counterparts in government schools get Rs 28,940.
As many as 3000 teachers were recruited to model schools in 2013 and have not been transferred since then, even though government teachers are eligible for transfers every 5 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya KGBV teachers Telangana Urban Residential Schools TS United Teachers Federation Telangana teachers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp