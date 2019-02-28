Home States Telangana

We've better chances during Lok Sabha poll in Telangana: BJP leader

The BJP had contested the Assembly elections on its own and the percentage of votes it got had gone up, the party-in charge for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana Arvind Limbavali told PTI here.

HYDERABAD: Disagreeing to the view that BJP had not done well the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana where the party had won only one seat, a leader of the party Thursday said it has better chances to do well in the state in Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had contested the Assembly elections on its own and the percentage of votes it got had gone up, the party-in charge for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana Arvind Limbavali told PTI here. "I will not agree to the argument (that the BJP did not do well in the Assembly polls. Our party had put up a good performance. First time, we came out of the coalition era and we contested all the constituencies of the state," he said. "Also, the first time our workers went to the voters seeking votes for the BJP symbol," he said.

"The forthcoming general elections, the second time we are going to seek votes from the people of Telangana (without alliance). We are confident to contest in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. Definitely, we will win a good number of seats," Limbavali said.

BJP had contested the 2009 elections without alliance and obtained about four percent votes. The party had contested the 2014 elections in alliance with the TDP. In the recent Assembly polls, BJP contested all the seats without alliance and got about eight percent votes, according to party sources.

Limbavali, who is an MLA and a former minister in Karnataka, said the party is reaching out to people right from the booth-level. "In line with the party's directions, our workers are meeting people from the booth-level. Booth in-charges are there, booth committees are there," he said.

The party is also reaching out to the beneficiaries of the schemes of Modi government, he said. BJP has held meetings of Lok Sabha constituencies which have been divided into clusters, he said. The meetings were addressed by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani. BJP chief Amit Shah would attend conferences to be held at Nizamabad on March 6, Limbavali added. The party has already announced it would contest alone in all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

BJP leaders in the state asserted that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help the party in the Lok Sabha polls as national issues are likely to dominate the poll scene, though people preferred the TRS during the recent Assembly polls.

