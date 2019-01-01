Chief PR officer of SCR appointed as Rail Vikas Nigam Limited GM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: M Umashankar Kumar, who worked as Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, who has been appointed General Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Secunderabad on deputation, assumed duty on Monday.

His stint of four years as the head of SCR Public Relations Department has seen many high points in terms of showcasing the zone’s image amongst the public. Umashankar Kumar has been instrumental in positioning SCR in the front, in being the most active on Twitter and Facebook on Indian Railways. The strategy drawn to optimise news reach to the public and create more public awareness on various issues, was core to the plans of Umashankar as SCR CPRO. He is credited with several technology innovations like the introduction of web based passenger information system during his tenure as CPRO.