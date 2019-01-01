Home States Telangana

Congress mulls legal action against government officials

Levelling allegations that EVMs were tampered, the AICC’s secretary said that it is not without a reason they stated it.

AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy during a review meeting in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

HYDERABAD: Alleging that TRS won Assembly elections by using money power and government machinery, AICC secretary and in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia said that they will take legal action against the government officials who have directly ‘intervened’ in elections procedure. On Monday afternoon, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) core committee members, senior leaders and the AICC secretary met to discuss preparation for local body elections including panchayat polls, and issues related to the Assembly elections.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Khuntia said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Federal Front proposal is an attempt to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khuntia said that even to this day, the CBI case filed in connection with works taken up at ESI hospitals when Rao was Union Labour Minister is ‘hanging like a dagger’ on the TRS chief. “He is thinking of Federal Front to save himself from CBI case and to support Modi,”he said.

‘EVMs tampered’

Levelling allegations that EVMs were tampered, the AICC’s secretary said that it is not without a reason they stated it. He reasoned that in many places, though polling percentage was 51 per cent till 4 p.m. (on day of elections), it jumped to 81 per cent from 4 to 5 p.m.

“Which means that EVMs were manipulated,” he said adding that there was difference in the number of votes polled and counted in some constituencies. He also alleged bias on part of some government officials. Pointing out that Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar implemented Model Code of Conduct even before Election Commission of India announced elections, he said that some district Collectors were directly intervened in elections procedure. The AICC secretary said that they will meet President, Vice-President, chief election commissioner to lodge complaints against the Collectors and chief electoral officer.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said Congress candidates who contested the Assembly elections will be in-charge of panchayat elections in their localities. Listing out names of some constituencies such as Dharmapuri and Ibrahimpatnam, where Congress lost by small margins, the TPCC chief said that they held discussions on how to deal with it legally.

Dasoju made national spokesperson of AICC

Hyderabad : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju was appointed as one of the national spokespersons of All India Congress Committee(AICC). President of the party Rahul Gandhi on Monday approved appointment of ten leaders as AICC’s national spokespersons, including Sravan. Others include Pawan Khera, Jaiveer Shergill and Ragini Nayak.

