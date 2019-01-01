Home States Telangana

Emotional scenes at Hyderabad HC as AP judges, staff department

The high court at Hyderabad which has been the common high court for the states of AP and Telangana for decades, ended on Monday.

Published: 01st January 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana lawyers celebrate in Hyderabad on Monday | S. Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The premises of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday witnessed emotional scenes when the judges and court staff who were allocated to the high court of Andhra Pradesh, to be effective from January 1, 2019, bid adieu to their counterparts of Telangana high court. They are leaving Hyderabad where they lived and worked for decades. Some of the judges seen more emotional while bidding farewell to the judges leaving for AP high court at Amaravati in AP.

The CJ, the ACJ and judges of both the courts will take oath in their respective states on Tuesday to be attended by the chief ministers K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana) and N Chandrababu Naidu (AP). Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer oath of office to the CJ and ACJ, and the latter will administer oath of office to other judges.

Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan along with the judges of Telangana came to the high court lawns to bid farewell to Justice C Praveen Kumar who will be sworn in as the Acting CJ of AP high court on Tuesday.
As for the employees leaving for AP, several of them seen with tears in their eyes and embraced their counterparts forgetting rancour that was built up between them at the height of separate Telangana agitation before the year 2014.

Decades-long bonding

The high court at Hyderabad which has been the common high court for the states of AP and Telangana for decades, ended on Monday.The erstwhile high court of Andhra Pradesh was set up on November 5, 1956 under the State Reorganization Act, 1956, and it was renamed as Hyderabad High Court in view of bifurcation of AP state. After the AP Reoganization Act, 2014, the high court has been renamed from June 2, 2014 and has been serving as a common high court for both the states and the judges, court staff and lawyers have been living together since then.

On December 26 this year, the Central government issued the gazette notification regarding constitution of a separate high court for AP state effective from January 1, 2019 with the principal seat of such high court at Amaravati and that the present High Court shall become the High Court for Telangana State from the same date.

The advocates and employees of both the states, who hugged each other, have claimed that their friendly relationship will continue and live like brothers though separated because of high court bifurcation.
Several buses from AP arrived in the high court premises to take the staff to AP high court. Meanwhile, some advocates from Rayalaseema region in AP have staged protests outside the high court gate seeking cancellation of the gazette notification of the Centre.They also criticized AP government for failure to locate court in their region.

Bar Councils to now  function separately

Hyderabad: The State Bar Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will function separately from January 1, 2019 onwards in view of formation of a separate High Court for the state of AP and Telangana and also in view of bifurcation of the erstwhile state Bar Council of AP. Thousands of advocates belonging to AP have been practicing in the Hyderabad high court since last several years. They may move to AP to argue their cases. The lawyers said that they will move from one State to another to argue their cases and will be welcomed by their counterparts. Several buses from Andhra Pradesh arrived in the high court premises to take the staff to Andhra Pradesh high court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp