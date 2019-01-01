Emotional scenes at Hyderabad HC as AP judges, staff department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The premises of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday witnessed emotional scenes when the judges and court staff who were allocated to the high court of Andhra Pradesh, to be effective from January 1, 2019, bid adieu to their counterparts of Telangana high court. They are leaving Hyderabad where they lived and worked for decades. Some of the judges seen more emotional while bidding farewell to the judges leaving for AP high court at Amaravati in AP.

The CJ, the ACJ and judges of both the courts will take oath in their respective states on Tuesday to be attended by the chief ministers K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana) and N Chandrababu Naidu (AP). Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer oath of office to the CJ and ACJ, and the latter will administer oath of office to other judges.

Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan along with the judges of Telangana came to the high court lawns to bid farewell to Justice C Praveen Kumar who will be sworn in as the Acting CJ of AP high court on Tuesday.

As for the employees leaving for AP, several of them seen with tears in their eyes and embraced their counterparts forgetting rancour that was built up between them at the height of separate Telangana agitation before the year 2014.

Decades-long bonding

The high court at Hyderabad which has been the common high court for the states of AP and Telangana for decades, ended on Monday.The erstwhile high court of Andhra Pradesh was set up on November 5, 1956 under the State Reorganization Act, 1956, and it was renamed as Hyderabad High Court in view of bifurcation of AP state. After the AP Reoganization Act, 2014, the high court has been renamed from June 2, 2014 and has been serving as a common high court for both the states and the judges, court staff and lawyers have been living together since then.

On December 26 this year, the Central government issued the gazette notification regarding constitution of a separate high court for AP state effective from January 1, 2019 with the principal seat of such high court at Amaravati and that the present High Court shall become the High Court for Telangana State from the same date.

The advocates and employees of both the states, who hugged each other, have claimed that their friendly relationship will continue and live like brothers though separated because of high court bifurcation.

Several buses from AP arrived in the high court premises to take the staff to AP high court. Meanwhile, some advocates from Rayalaseema region in AP have staged protests outside the high court gate seeking cancellation of the gazette notification of the Centre.They also criticized AP government for failure to locate court in their region.

Bar Councils to now function separately

Hyderabad: The State Bar Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will function separately from January 1, 2019 onwards in view of formation of a separate High Court for the state of AP and Telangana and also in view of bifurcation of the erstwhile state Bar Council of AP. Thousands of advocates belonging to AP have been practicing in the Hyderabad high court since last several years. They may move to AP to argue their cases. The lawyers said that they will move from one State to another to argue their cases and will be welcomed by their counterparts. Several buses from Andhra Pradesh arrived in the high court premises to take the staff to Andhra Pradesh high court.