Impact of DeMo and GST not assessed: Centre

Owaisi also asked the Centre whether it has any policy to provide alternative employment to affected labourers.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While responding to a question by the All India Majilis-e-Ittheadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Centre on Monday informed the Parliament that it had not assessed the impact of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on workers in formal and informal sectors, agricultural sector and on those who work on a contractual basis.

Centre while replying to Owaisi’s questions said: “No, madam (Speaker). However, Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment have been conducting Quarterly Quick Employment Surveys in eight sectors namely manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurant, IT/BPO, education and health.”

Owaisi also asked the Centre whether it has any policy to provide alternative employment to affected labourers.In response, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister for State for Labour and Employment, said: “The government is implementing various programmes in this direction like fast-tracking various projects involving substantial investment and increasing public expenditure on schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.”

“Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protshan Yojana has been initiated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the year 2016-2017 for incentivising employers by paying their entire contribution of 12 per cent (or as admissible) towards the EPS and EPF for all sectors with effect from April 1, 2018.”

