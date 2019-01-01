K Chandrasekhar Rao directs HMDA to launch green drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday instructed Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy to go for a massive greenery improvement programme in and around areas falling under HMDA jurisdiction.

In a review meeting, Rao said that Hyderabad should not become a concrete jungle like some of the Indian cities and the people living here should benefit from the massive plantation programme. Rao further said that enough of lung space should be created in HMDA area. The Chief Minister asked HMDA Commissioner to engage the community by roping-in local walkers clubs and make them responsible for maintenance for long term sustenance.

He also emphasised the need to to work towards rejuvenating extensive greenery between Hyderabad and Medak, which was the case earlier. Rao wanted the officials to evolve an integrated approach in collaboration with forest department for developing greenery in HMDA and around the Outer Ring Road. Rao suggested that the HMDA authorities to come up with a plan of action for developing greenery in HMDA area.