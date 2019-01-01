Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao directs HMDA to launch green drive

He also emphasised the need to  to work towards rejuvenating extensive greenery between Hyderabad and Medak, which was the case earlier.

Published: 01st January 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday instructed Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy to go for a massive greenery improvement programme in and around areas falling under HMDA jurisdiction.

In a review meeting, Rao said that Hyderabad should not become a concrete jungle like some of the Indian cities and the people living here should benefit from the massive plantation programme. Rao further said that enough of lung space should be created in HMDA area. The Chief Minister asked HMDA Commissioner to engage the community by roping-in local walkers clubs and make them responsible for maintenance for long term sustenance.

He also emphasised the need to  to work towards rejuvenating extensive greenery between Hyderabad and Medak, which was the case earlier. Rao wanted the officials to evolve an integrated approach in collaboration with forest department for developing greenery in HMDA and around the Outer Ring Road.  Rao suggested that the HMDA authorities to come up with a plan of action for developing greenery in HMDA area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HMDA KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp