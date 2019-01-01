‘Prepare action plan on river rejuvenation’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi instructed the officials to come up with a draft action plan on river rejuvenation, duly fixing timelines, before January 15, as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal. Presiding over the River Rejuvenation Committee meeting at Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials of irrigation, groundwater, metro waterworks, municipality and industries department to handover their data pertaining to the different rivers in the State to National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) before January 5.

Joshi asked the officials to prepare a watershed map for the entire State. He also suggested monitoring of water quality as part of long-term plan. Proposals for appointing Hyderabad Metro Water Works as the nodal agency for constructing sewerage treatment plants should be submitted, he said. Reports should be prepared for minimum hydrological environment flow for the entire season.

It should include domestic sewerage, groundwater, ecological and environmental flow and floodplain zones. It was also decided to hold another round of deliberations on the draft report given by NEERI.