SCR GM appointed Railway Board chairman

Yadav led SCR to a creditable performance during his tenure as General Manager.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav has been appointed as Chairman of the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways and ex-officio Principal Secretary to the Government of India. The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of VK Yadav as Chairman Railway Board today on superannuation of Ashwani Lohani.

Commencing his career on Indian Railways as Assistant Electrical Engineer in February 1982, he held several important executive and managerial positions on Indian Railways.  He also worked on deputation in the Ministry of Industry; Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCI); Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON); Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and at the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Yadav led SCR to a creditable performance during his tenure as General Manager. The Zone recorded its best ever financial performance in the fiscal year 2017-18, grossing Rs 13,673 crore of originating earnings.

SCR won the highest number of performance efficiency shields (six) among all Zones in 2017-18, thereby earning recognition with the highest honour, Pandit Gobind Vallabh Pant Shield for overall performance.
Yadav himself was award ed for best transformation initiatives during the year and his tenure also marked with SCR becoming the first Zone on Indian Railways to complete 100 per cent LED lighting of its stations.

