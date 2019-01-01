Severe cold wave sweeps Telangana State, Hyderabad shivers, coldest in the last 10 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as entire State of Telangana is in the grip of cold wave, an unprecedented minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Greater Hyderabad on Monday. This was recorded by the automatic weather station (AWS) of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) at BHEL factory AWS.

Even as per India Meteorological Department(IMD), the official weather data record-keeper, Hyderabad recorded the second lowest minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius on Monday, for the month of December in the last ten years. The lowest in the past decade was 8.9 degrees Celsius recorded on December 21, 2010.

The situation was not much different in other parts of the State, as a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Arli village in Adilabad district in the early hours of Monday as per TSDPS which has more number of automatic weather recording stations in the State than the IMD.

Adilabad and Asifabad districts saw minimum temperature varying between 3-5 degree Celsius. As per IMD forecast, cold wave will continue for the next five days in Hyderabad as well as 16 other districts - Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Medak, Warangal(Rural), Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Bhupalpally, Warangal(Urban), Nizamabad, Khammam and Kothagudem districts. Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Medak and Warangal Rural were likely to witness severe cold conditions on Tuesday. On Monday, the minimum temperatures were recorded 2-8 degree Celsius below normal across the State, as per the IMD. The steepest fall in minimum temperature was in Medak, where it recorded 6 degree Celsius.