 Telangana set for an eventful 2019

By Express News Service

It should be an exciting year for the people of Telangana. From completing giant infrastructure projects to temples of immense cultural significance, the State government will have an unenviable number of promises to keep. It also has the humongous task of ensuring tapped water supply connections to all households. Express takes a look at major projects that will be inaugurated and unveiled this year...

Hitec City Metro corridor to be launched soon

The much-awaited Ameerpet to Hitec City Metro corridor will be thrown open to public, benefiting especially tech professionals commuting to the IT corridor on a daily basis. As of now, trial runs are being conducted between Ameerpet and Hitec City. The technical tests are set to be finished in January and the corridor is scheduled at the end of the month or February first week.

TS to get new Police command centre

The State will get a world-class command and control centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The foundation stone for the ‘twin towers’, as it has been dubbed, was laid by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The complex is being built on land measuring eight acres. It boasts a helipad and parking space for nearly 600 vehicles. Expected to cost around Rs 350 crore, the complex will allow the police to coordinate and administer in a better way. It is scheduled to be inaugurated in March 2019.

Mission Bhagiratha: Water supply to all

The State government is all set to provide potable water to the entire State this year, most likely from Ugadi. Under Mission Bhagiratha, piped drinking water supply to every household, the State will be the first in the country to make such an arrangement for the entire population. In the city limits, HMWS&SB will supply water to 190 villages and panchayats within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from January or February 2019. Works for laying 200 km of water pipelines have been completed within the ORR.

Yadadri temple to be unveiled

The famous temple-town in Bhongir-Yadadri district will be provided with a massive fillip this year. The Lakshmi Narayana Temple will be revamped in a major way. Made completely with black granite sourced from a single quarry in Andhra Pradesh, Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has already spent Rs 600 crore towards the project. As many as 2,500 sculptors have been employed by the body to carve sculptures and decorate the temple’s walls.

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS)

According to the government, the massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme will be completed this year. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently directed officials to fast-track the project and complete it by July 2019. The scheme is set to give farmers, tilling nearly 10.5 lakh acres, a boost in farming activities, especially in north Telangana. The scheme has already set several records such as the use of 16,722 cubic metres of concrete in 24 hours at Medigadda barrage.

SRDP: GHMC’s pièce de résistance

Projects worth as many as Rs 23,000 crore, in the form of Strategic road development programmes (SRDP), will be unveiled in 2019. The programme will have 16 separate projects, which will be expected to ease traffic congestion at several bottlenecks at places such as Hitec City, LB Nagar, and Balanagar. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has been instructed to speed up SRDP. It will also expedite construction of one lakh two bedroom houses (2 BHK) houses and mapping of properties through GIS, says GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore. The first project, a flyover in LB Nagar, will be in finished in January 2019. The last, a tunnel and elevated corridor in Khajaguda, will be completed in December.

Bhadradri thermal power plant to be commissioned this year

All four units of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) at Manugur are expected to be commissioned this year. The plant has a capacity of 1,080 MW with four plants each of 270 MW. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,800 crore. Two units of the plant 2 X 270 MW are expected to be commissioned within the next two months. The remaining two units will be commissioned with a gap of two to three months after that. The plant will help the State government meet the ever-increasing power demand for both agriculture and industrial sectors.

IT park in Karimnagar

Tier 2 cities saw some special moments last year with several new hubs being created. Karimnagar will have its own IT hub as the works related to a Rs 25 crore investment is about to end. The, then IT minister KT Rama Rao assured of a T Hub like infrastructure in the city.

HMDA plans logistics parks

The HMDA has proposed as many as six logistics parks and Inter-City Bus Terminals at Miyapur, Pedda Amberpet, Shamshabad, Shameerpet, Patancheru and Manoharabad. It also plans to reform the process of issuing permissions for new buildings and layouts.

First AIIMS in Telangana

The first batch of MBBS students will begin attending the prestigious All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibi Nagar this year. A notification, inviting applications for the entrance examination for MBBS-2019 admissions at AIIMS in New Delhi and 14 other of the institutes including the one in Telangana, was issued a few months ago. `1028 crore has been allotted by the Centre for its construction.

Revival of Sirpur Paper Mills

In what could be a direct boost to employment in Kagaznagar of Adilabad district, Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) is set to get a fresh lease of life this 2019. Slated to be reopened in February, the mills will be a god-sent to locals, who haven’t been able to find alternate employment after the mill’s closure in September 2014.

‘Mini’ Shilparamam in Uppal

There will be a new Shilparamam in town. A new cultural space, which showcases various art forms from across the country, will be inaugurated in Uppal, Hyderabad this year. It will be located on the banks of river Musi. It will be a smaller version of the Shilparamam located in Hitec City, planned for the enjoyment and consumption of people living in the east side of the city. The first phase of the complex will be inaugurated in February.

New Railway line

Five districts in the State will be connected with a new railway line this year. Medak, Medchal, Siddipet, Siricilla, and Karimnagar will have a new railway link that will be connected to Hyderabad. `125 crore has been allocated for the same. As many as 50 lakh people will benefit from the new railway line.

Textile park in Warangal

The residents of Warangal will soon get to cheer for a new textile park. Expected to generate nearly 77,000 jobs, the park will provide a massive boost to the textile sector in the State. By the end of May, as many as 14 textile companies will have begun operations, after having invested nearly `9,000 crore in total.