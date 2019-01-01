Telangana tops in GSDP with revenue growth of 29.97 per cent for FY 2018-19: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Telangana is a role model for the cause of farmers and it is at the top in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the country with revenue growth of 29.97 per cent for the financial year 2018-19, said the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday here, adding that state government would spend Rs 10 lakh crore in the agriculture sector.

Conducting a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on various aspects of the food processing industry, KCR stated: "Telangana is a role model for the cause of farmers and it should be at the top among other states in the country and it is at the top in GSDP in the country with revenue growth of 29.97 per cent for the financial year 2018-19 ."

Stressing that there is a need for effecting change in certain traditional habits of farmers, KCR said, "There is a need to overcome the difficulties arising out of non-availability of appropriate statistical data pertaining to food and agriculture sectors, and greater results could be achieved if farmers are brought into the organised sector. The state is required to be divided into crop colonies and the entire crop produced by farmers shall be sold on demand."

The Chief Minister further said that rectification and purification of land records have been done and the extent of agriculture land is identified, and now we need to ensure minimum support price for the agriculture products.

Highlighting the needs to educate farmers to achieve better results, KCR asserted, "Traditional habits of farmers can be changed through a cooperative model and by bringing the farmer into organised sectors."

KCR also outlined that the farmers of the state should grow vegetables in the urban agglomeration by next rainy season since the government is getting water under Kaleshwaram project.

''In the next two year, most of the irrigation project will be completed bringing more than a crore of acres under cultivation," he said.

"These days every product is being adulterated if we can establish a brand name to products produced through government-sponsored food processing units and create confidence among the buyers then it will yield good results," KCR added.

Emphasising that it is the beginning of a revolution in food processing, KCR said, "The government is ready to spend any amount of money for learning, and for successful food processing units, officers should visit foreign countries to learn the best practices."