BJP like TRS will win with thumping majority, says Modi

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday obliquely compared Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao to himself and said the BJP would defeat the Mahagathbandhan in the Lok Sabha polls as the pink party had done the Grand Alliance in the recent Assembly elections.

During a televised chat with a news agency in Delhi, the prime minister said the people of Telangana had rejected the Grand Alliance. “Their strength or the lack of it was on show in the Telangana Assembly elections. Naidu was defeated in Telangana,” he said, before adding that pre-poll alliances in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Tripura too had met with the same fate. The comments come in the wake of the Congress and several regional parties initiating talks of a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) against the ruling BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “People have previously rejected the Grand Alliance and supported good leaders instead,” he said.

“The parliamentary polls will be between the people of the country and the Grand Alliance of the Opposition,” Modi said. KCR too campaigned on the same lines in the Assembly polls.When asked about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that Rao’s Federal Front had the backing of the BJP, Modi shot back that he had “no idea” of the TRS supremo’s alliance strategies. “I have not spared a thought for KCR’s front. Naidu is in pain after the Telangana elections. It is natural that he makes such statements,” he said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too echoed similar views at a function in Delhi and drew similarities between Modi and Rao, saying the prime minister would win a second term with a comfortable margin like KCR had whether or not the Opposition came together to fight the saffron party. “There Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan is a tried, tested and failed idea,” Jaitley said.

“In the recent Telangana Assembly elections, all Opposition parties fought against the TRS, but the pink party won hands down. Anti-Telangana forces jointed together to oust the TRS and the people gave their verdict. The Lok Sabha elections will be no different. The fight is between a strong leader (Modi) and anarchic alliances,” he said and added that the Grand Alliance idea had been tried unsuccessfully against KCR, VP Singh, Charan Singh, HD Deve Gowd and IK Gural. “When parties with different ideologies come together, administration is affected and the longevity of the government formed will be just a few months,” Jaitley said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley predicted that the coalition of regional parties would split into two. “The DMK, TDP, Left parties and the Congress are one group. The TRS, TMC and BJD are trying to form a non-Congress, non-BJP front. I am not against coalition politics, but the alliance should be viable and smaller parties should support it. For example, when Modi won 282 seats, smaller parties proclaimed their support for him. But a handful of random people joining together will not be able to form a stable government like the NDA,” the minister explained and alleged that some regional parties were coming together to seek Central funds.

“Some parties want money and some parties want criminal cases against their leaders to be closed, and so they come together. Is this the way to go?” Jaitley said.