Congress, TDP to blame for poll debacle: M Kodandaram

Attacking Congress, the former TJAC chairman said that instead of introspection, Congress is busy blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs).

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking his silence over the poor performance of the Praja Kutami in the recently concluded State assembly polls, Telangana Jana Samiti founder M Kodandaram on Tuesday said that over confidence of Congress and Telugu Desam Party was to blame for the debacle.

Attacking Congress, the former TJAC chairman said that instead of introspection, Congress is busy blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs). According to him, lack of adequate time in deciding a common agenda was the reason for the Alliance’s poor performance. “The EVMs were not the reason. Allegations of large scale tampering of EVM’s are improper,” he said.

Stating that he felt neglected in the Alliance, he said, “I have worked for 10 years with (TRS chief) K Chandrasekhar Rao. I am familiar with his electoral strategies. I tried to explain these things to TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana TDP president L Ramana, but I don’t think they understood me.”
He said that at least two months time were needed to explain the Alliance’s agenda to the people. “There was not time to conduct door-to-door campaigning. Even senior leaders were more interested in sharing the dais with (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi and (TDP chief) N Chandrababu Naidu rather than touring the State,” he said.  

Kodandaram is not sure about contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He called talks of him being sent to the Rajya Sabha by Congress ‘baseless rumours’.

