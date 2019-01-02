Home States Telangana

HC staff divided between TS and AP

The allocation of officers and employees of Hyderabad High Court to the Telangana High Court and the AP High Court was completed with an issuance of orders on Monday night.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The allocation of officers and employees of Hyderabad High Court to the Telangana High Court and the AP High Court was completed with an issuance of orders on Monday night. All those who had opted for AP State were allocated accordingly and were directed to report before the concerned Registrar General of AP High Court at Amaravati by January 4.

As more employees had opted for Telangana High Court, due to lack of vacancies in their respective cadres, some were deputed to AP High Court. Some of them have been deputed to lower courts in Telangana. Joint Registrar P Sridhar Rao, who had opted for Telangana High Court, was deputed to AP High Court. Similarly, 12 members who are in Assistant Registrar cadre, 51 in Assistant Officer cadre, 13 in Deputy Section Officer cadre, 36 in Assistant Section Officer cadre and 7 in Examiners cadre were sent on deputation to AP High Court.

Also, around 67 employees in Assistant Cadre posts and 151 in subordinate cadre were directed to work in subordinate courts of Telangana. Those sent on deputation to AP HC will be placed in their respective cadres according to seniority. There will be sent back to Telangana high court when vacancies appear. All posts will be filled up as per the guidelines issued in the past.

Hotel stay for Acting Chief Justice, Judges

Vijayawada: On Tuesday, the first day of the AP High Court in the State, acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar and other judges were provided temporary accommodation in Hotel Novotel in Vijayawada, while other court staff were provided accommodation in other hotels.  “It is only for three days as there will be vacation for the High Court from January 5 to 20. We will get some time to search  accommodation,” said KB Ramanna Dora, president of AP High Court Advocates’ Association.

Comments

