KCR directs officials to complete KLIS by March

The Chief Minister, along with senior officials including Chief Secretary SK Joshi, visited various barrages and pump houses of KLIS to take stock of their progress.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM Chandrasekhar Rao inspects the construction of Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram project, on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Irrigation Department officials to complete the construction of all barrages and pump houses of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) by the end of March so that water may be provided to farmers from June.

The Chief Minister, along with senior officials including Chief Secretary SK Joshi, visited various barrages and pump houses of KLIS to take stock of their progress.Rao directed the officials to construct a coffer dam on Godavari and conduct trial runs in April. He wanted Godavari waters to be lifted to Mid Manair Project before the rains this year.“Farmers have been waiting for Godavari water for a long time. We have to fulfil their dreams,” Rao told the officials.

He inspected works at Medigadda barrage and Kannepalli pump houses on Tuesday.Rao directed the contracting agencies to ensure that concrete being poured everyday does not fall below 10,000 cubic metres at Medigadda.  He pointed out some technical mistakes in the head regulator works at Kannepalli pump house and wanted officials to rectify them.

He fixed a deadline of March for the completion of works there. As some motors of Kannepalli were at Chennai port, Rao directed officials to see that they are brought to the State immediately. “There is no dearth of funds. Expedite the work without compromising quality,” Rao told the officials.

Rao also informed that a secretary from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) would inspect KLIS works after every ten days.Rao later called up TS TRANSCO and GENCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao and directed him to complete the construction of the Kannepalli sub-station as soon as possible.

Engineers to submit report to CM on Jan 4

Retired irrigation engineers, including retired Chief Enginner Syam Sundar,  who are currently touring Palamuru-Rangareddy and other projects to examine the progress, will submit their observations to the Chief Minister on January 4.

