Telangana High Court Chief Justice sworn in

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court came into existence on Tuesday with Justice TBN Radhakrishnan taking oath as its first Chief Justice. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered oath of office to him here at Raj Bhavan.Justice R Subhash Reddy of the Supreme Court and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended the swearing-in-ceremony. Several public representatives, lawyers and their family members were present.Later, the Chief Justice administered oath of office to 12 other judges who were allocated to the Telangana High Court on its premises. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the swearing-in ceremony.Apart from the Chief Justice, the strength of the judges of new the High Court is now 12, as against the sanctioned 24. The judges will conduct the court proceedings from Jan 2 onwards.