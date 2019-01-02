Home States Telangana

TOT model on ORR put in cold storage for now

Because of the inordinate delay in taking a decision,  the HGCL was temporarily giving the O&M to private contractors every two or three months   leading to administrative problems.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government not taking any action with regard to implementation of Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for over a year, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has decided to hand over the operations and maintenance of ORR for one year to private contractors.

The State government has proposed a new model to increase the revenue by leasing out the 158-km long ORR to private concessionaire on a long term basis (15-25 years) on TOT basis in 2017. HGCL has prepared modalities for TOT and submitted a detailed report to the government more than a year ago.  

Under this model, the private concessionaire would offer an upfront lump sum amount to HGCL/HMDA in lieu of the right to collect user fee (toll tax) and maintain the ORR stretch for an agreed period. HGCL is expected to raise `2,500 crore - `3,500 crore under TOT and the amount would be utilised for developmental projects.  Though the TOT issue was discussed with the then MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao but no action was taken as the issue has to be finalised by Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. The TOT model has been put in cold storage at least for now.

Because of the inordinate delay in taking a decision,  the HGCL was temporarily giving the O&M to private contractors every two or three months   leading to administrative problems.

Realising that TOT model may not finalised for a year from now, HGCL has decided to handover O&M to private agencies for three stretches from Gachibowli to Shamshabad, Patancheru to Shameerpet and from Shameerpet to Pedda Amberpet, all totaling 95.68 km. It has invited tenders and the last date is January 11.
During the one year period, the selected agency will be responsible for maintaining the roads.

The other Phase-II packages - Narsingi to Kollur (12 km), Kollur to Patancheru (11.70 km), Pedda Amberpet to Bonguluru (13 km), Bonguluru to Tulkkuguda (13km), Tukkuguda to Shamshabad (12.63 km) are being operated and maintained by another private agency under Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

Three stretches

HGCL has decided to handover O&M to private agencies for three stretches from Gachibowli to Shamshabad (24.38 km), Patancheru to Shameerpet (38 km) & Shameerpet to Pedda Amberpet (33.3 km), all totaling 95.68 km. It has invited tenders and the last date is January 11

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp