TOT model on ORR put in cold storage for now

HYDERABAD: With the State government not taking any action with regard to implementation of Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for over a year, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has decided to hand over the operations and maintenance of ORR for one year to private contractors.

The State government has proposed a new model to increase the revenue by leasing out the 158-km long ORR to private concessionaire on a long term basis (15-25 years) on TOT basis in 2017. HGCL has prepared modalities for TOT and submitted a detailed report to the government more than a year ago.

Under this model, the private concessionaire would offer an upfront lump sum amount to HGCL/HMDA in lieu of the right to collect user fee (toll tax) and maintain the ORR stretch for an agreed period. HGCL is expected to raise `2,500 crore - `3,500 crore under TOT and the amount would be utilised for developmental projects. Though the TOT issue was discussed with the then MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao but no action was taken as the issue has to be finalised by Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. The TOT model has been put in cold storage at least for now.

Because of the inordinate delay in taking a decision, the HGCL was temporarily giving the O&M to private contractors every two or three months leading to administrative problems.

Realising that TOT model may not finalised for a year from now, HGCL has decided to handover O&M to private agencies for three stretches from Gachibowli to Shamshabad, Patancheru to Shameerpet and from Shameerpet to Pedda Amberpet, all totaling 95.68 km. It has invited tenders and the last date is January 11.

During the one year period, the selected agency will be responsible for maintaining the roads.

The other Phase-II packages - Narsingi to Kollur (12 km), Kollur to Patancheru (11.70 km), Pedda Amberpet to Bonguluru (13 km), Bonguluru to Tulkkuguda (13km), Tukkuguda to Shamshabad (12.63 km) are being operated and maintained by another private agency under Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

