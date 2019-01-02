Home States Telangana

TSRTC to operate 3,600 more buses for Sankranti

According to officials,  with January 12 being a second Saturday followed by Bhogi and Sankranti, heavy rush is expected on Friday and Sunday (Jan 11 and 13) from Hyderabad to other districts.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To tackle the extra rush of passengers during the Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is making arrangements to operate 3,600 more buses from the city to different parts of the State and also to other States from January 10 to 15. These buses are apart from the existing fleet of 3,500 buses.

TSRTC regional manager for Rangareddy region E Yadagiri said “About 3,600 buses including special buses will be operated by the TSRTC.  These special buses will be operated from main points such as MGBS, JBS, CBS, Uppal crossroads and LB Nagar.”

All steps are being taken to avoid any inconvenience for passengers. For this, RTC staff including senior officials will monitor round-the-clock all the main points during operation of special buses to ensure a hassle-free journey for passengers, RTC officials said.

Passengers can also avail services of shuttle buses to other bus depots in the city such as Uppal, JBS, Kachiguda, LB Nagar, and Aramghar from MGBS with frequency of buses every 10-15 minutes. The fares for these special buses are expected to be priced 1.5 times higher than the regular prices, though less as compared to private buses.

