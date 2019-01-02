Home States Telangana

Vinod Kumar Yadav takes charge as Chairman of Railway Board

The new Chairman said that safety and passenger amenities were the Indian Railways’ foremost priority.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vinod Kumar Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vinod Kumar Yadav on Tuesday assumed charge as Chairman of the Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) and as an ex-officio Principal Secretary to the Central Government at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad before leaving for New Delhi. Yadav was, until Monday, the General Manager of South Central Railway.

Interacting with media personnel, Yadav said that Indian Railways was on to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision — ‘New India - New Railways’.

“Piyush Goyal, the Railways Minister, has identified focus areas and is working to make Indian Railways one of the best in the world, he added.

The new Chairman said that safety and passenger amenities were the Indian Railways’ foremost priority.
He added that priority would be accorded to the High Speed Bullet Train Project, Semi High-Speed Corridors and Dedicated Freight Corridors and works concerning new railway lines.“Employees are the backbone of the organisation. All efforts shall be made towards their well-being,” he added.

SCR gets in-charge GM

RK Kulshrestha, General Manager, Southern Railway assumed charge as in-charge GM of South Central Railwa. Kulshreshta, a 1980-batch Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers has served as the Chief Safety Officer/Southern Railway.

