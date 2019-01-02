Home States Telangana

Women’s night shelter awaits funds in N’bad

AS temperatures continue to dip around the State, the worst affected are the homeless persons, especially women.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: AS temperatures continue to dip around the State, the worst affected are the homeless persons, especially women. In spite of the central government’s directions of having one night shelter for every one lakh population, Nizamabad town is yet to see a single night shelter for women.
The issue receives little interest from the construction department which recently oversaw the construction of many MLA offices on priority, in spite of the cold weather deterring day-to-day activities. Hitherto, only two night shelters have been constructed in town - one near the old press club, another at Nayalkal road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp