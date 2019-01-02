Women’s night shelter awaits funds in N’bad

NIZAMABAD: AS temperatures continue to dip around the State, the worst affected are the homeless persons, especially women. In spite of the central government’s directions of having one night shelter for every one lakh population, Nizamabad town is yet to see a single night shelter for women.
The issue receives little interest from the construction department which recently oversaw the construction of many MLA offices on priority, in spite of the cold weather deterring day-to-day activities. Hitherto, only two night shelters have been constructed in town - one near the old press club, another at Nayalkal road.
NIZAMABAD: AS temperatures continue to dip around the State, the worst affected are the homeless persons, especially women. In spite of the central government’s directions of having one night shelter for every one lakh population, Nizamabad town is yet to see a single night shelter for women.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP
Tension grips Rae Bareli town as priest found hanging at temple gate
Ministry of External Affairs confirms Pakistan misplaced 23 Indian passports
Sudhanshu Saraf appointed as new CEO of steel business of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
Train crash on Danish bridge kills 6, injures 16
Ramakant Achrekar, the man who made Sachin Tendulkar, dies in Mumbai