Women’s night shelter awaits funds in N’bad

NIZAMABAD: AS temperatures continue to dip around the State, the worst affected are the homeless persons, especially women. In spite of the central government’s directions of having one night shelter for every one lakh population, Nizamabad town is yet to see a single night shelter for women.

The issue receives little interest from the construction department which recently oversaw the construction of many MLA offices on priority, in spite of the cold weather deterring day-to-day activities. Hitherto, only two night shelters have been constructed in town - one near the old press club, another at Nayalkal road.