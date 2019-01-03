At 2.7o C, nondescript Adilabad village puts hill stations to shame

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Telangana has been in the grip of a cold wave for a week with mercury levels dropping several degrees below normal, but nowhere in the State has temperatures dropped lower than in Arli T — a numbing 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Locals say the only way to avoid hyperthermia in the otherwise nondescript village located around 32 km from Adilabad town is to light bonfires close home.Such is the weather that farmers are unable to work until afternoon and are worried they may lose their crops.

But what makes this small village in Bheempur mandal colder than hill stations in the two Telugu-speaking States including Araku and Lambasingi despite being located at a much lower altitude? Topography, say experts.“The village is flanked by Penganga river on the one side and thick vegetation of the Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve on the other,” said Sridhar Chowan, a scientist with the Agriculture Research Station. The black soil in the area, which is frequently irrigated by farmers, releases moisture and further lowers mercury levels.

“It is important to note that the district lies in the northernmost end of the State. Adilabad is located 300 metres above sea level, so when cold waves blow in from northern parts of the country, it hits the district first,” Sridhar elaborated.

Experts TNIE spoke to said it is highly probable that temperatures in the village were not calibrated correctly in winters before the formation of Telangana.

There was no automated weather station (AWS) in the region then and so temperatures were recorded manually in Adilabad town. Now, Telangana State Development and Planning Society has over 865 AWSs across TS. The region cultivates cotton in the Kharif season and Bengal gram and groundnuts in Rabi Season. “Though the cold is good for the Bengal gram and chilli cultivation, it has become so cold that we are unable to go to the fields,” said A Gangaiah, a villager. 60-year-old Attram Chinnu says the temperature this year is quite low even for local standards.