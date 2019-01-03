Cold wave to continue till tomorrow in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cold wave conditions continue to prevail at a few places in Hyderabad and other parts of the State including Peddapalle, Adilabad and Medak on Wednesday. The minimum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Wednesday was 10 degree Celsius, which is 5 degrees below normal whereas Medak recorded 6 degree Celsius, which is 8 degrees below normal.

According to Met department, cold wave conditions will continue till Friday morning at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar and Peddapalle districts. It may subside from Saturday.

However, as per private weather forecast organisation Skymet Weather, there will be an increase in temperatures within 24 hours till January 8 due to moist winds blowing in from the southeast, after which cold wave conditions will set in again. Maximum temperatures have already started rising.

As per the weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society, the minimum temperature in some parts of Hyderabad like Saroornagar, Karwan and Rajendranagar was between 9-10 degree Celsius on Monday whereas in BHEL it was as low as 6.5 degree Celsius.

Lowest temperature in the State was a chilling 4.7 degree Celsius at Bela in Adilabad district. At many places in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad and Medak the minimum temperature recorded was between 4-8 degree Celsius.

GHMC distributes 3,000 blankets to homeless

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has distributed 3,000 woollen blankets to the shelterless poor people, who are were found sleeping on roads, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore has said. These blankets were distributed at Shilparamam-Kothwalguda stretch, Alwal-Meesva location, RTC X Road, Vidyanagar, Secunderabad railway station, Uppal Junction, Hayathnagar bus stop, Basvatarakam and Niloufer hospitals among other areas.