Debate on, will Harish Rao find place in next Cabinet?

SIDDIPET: What’s to become of Harish Rao? This is the question on the lips of every politically aware citizen in Siddipet.As soon as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi romped home to a victory on December 11, the rumour mills have been on overdrive about the composition of the Cabinet. A member of the Kalvakuntla clan, the ‘first’ family of TRS, Harish Rao was a prominent member of the previous Cabinet. He was given the Irrigation portfolio and was entrusted with spearheading the government’s ambitious programs like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

But as Bob Dylan would say, the times are a-changing. This time, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is playing his cards close to his chest. After winning the elections, Chandrasekhar Rao took oath with only one other minister—Md Mahmood Ali, who was given the Home portfolio. This was on December 13, 2018. Since then, there has only been speculations about portfolio allocations. One of the most prominent rumours is that the CM will keep Irrigation for himself. His nephew Harish Rao, who is now known for his extensive knowledge of irrigation in general, might be given the snub.

This rumour has been fuelled with the CM reviewing irrigation projects in the State since Tuesday. On all his visits he was accompanied by senior officials. Harish Rao was conspicuous in his absence.Siddipet has not taken well to this treatment being meted out to Harish Rao. Sources say that TRS leaders in the region, and even Harish Rao himself, are bewildered by this ‘strange’ situation. Speaking to Express, a senior party leader said, “The CM has always taken Harish with him on such reviews in the past. He could have asked him to accompany him now as well. Harish has worked hard as the Irrigation Minister. We don’t know why this is happening.”

Another leader echoed the sentiment, saying that Harish Rao was the previous government’s primary weapon when it came to irrigation. “He visited every project regularly. He is the reason the land acquisition was done at such a fast pace,” he said. But according to the leader, the main question is not whether Harish Rao will get the Irrigation portfolio once again but whether he will get any portfolio at all! “The CM has indeed, in a recent meeting, said that he would keep Irrigation to himself. Though Mahmood Ali had said in a recent interview that Harish will get a portfolio, I wouldn’t be surprised if he isn’t inducted into the Cabinet at all,” he said.

The CM is said to be exploring the option of expanding the Cabinet in two phases, one at the end of this month and the other after Lok Sabha elections. It remains to be seen what he will decide for his nephew Harish, who has been with him on his political journey longer than even his son KT Rama Rao, who is now party working president.

Pushing out?

TRS leaders in the region observe that in the recent elections, only TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha campaigned the State extensively. No other leader was asked to, nor allowed to, campaign outside their immediate zone of influence. Despite being one of the party’s most popular leaders, Harish campaigned mostly in erstwhile Siddipet.