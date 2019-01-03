HC notice to ECI on deletion of voters’ names

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of India to inform it about the steps taken for inclusion of names of eligible voters whose names were earlier deleted from the electoral rolls. The bench issued a notice to the ECI to respond to the petition alleging eligible voters’ names were deleted from the electoral rolls without giving them an opportunity of being heard.

The bench was passing the order in relation to a petition filed by Preethi Agarwal and 25 others, residents of Goshamahal Assembly segment in the city, seeking directions to the authorities to take steps to restore their names in the rolls and to pay appropriate compensation as well.

Petitioners’ counsel PV Subramanyam told the court that the petitioners’ names were deleted from the voters’ list without prior information. The bench posted the matter to Jan 22 for further hearing.