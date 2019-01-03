Home States Telangana

Just for Khadi promotion permits for Telangana

In contrast, Uttar Pradesh took the top spot after 98 Khadi certificates were issued to its entrepreneurs, and West Bengal, second with 84.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last three years, only four certificates of registration allowing production of Khadi were issued to entrepreneurs from Telangana, even as the Khadi industry recorded an increase in terms of sales, production and job opportunities nationally.

In contrast, Uttar Pradesh took the top spot after 98 Khadi certificates were issued to its entrepreneurs, and West Bengal, second with 84. However, despite the low number for Telangana, it wasn’t the worst off. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan had lower number of certificates, with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam securing zero in the last three years.

+In 2016, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) launched a portal Khadi Institution Registration and Certification Seva with the aim of facilitating manufacturers to get their enterprises registered. Till date a total of 371 Khadi certificates have been issued to new Khadi institutions to undertake programmes in the last three years. It is also important to note that without the certificates, a manufacturer cannot produce Khadi in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khadi industry Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp