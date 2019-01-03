Just for Khadi promotion permits for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last three years, only four certificates of registration allowing production of Khadi were issued to entrepreneurs from Telangana, even as the Khadi industry recorded an increase in terms of sales, production and job opportunities nationally.

In contrast, Uttar Pradesh took the top spot after 98 Khadi certificates were issued to its entrepreneurs, and West Bengal, second with 84. However, despite the low number for Telangana, it wasn’t the worst off. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan had lower number of certificates, with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam securing zero in the last three years.

+In 2016, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) launched a portal Khadi Institution Registration and Certification Seva with the aim of facilitating manufacturers to get their enterprises registered. Till date a total of 371 Khadi certificates have been issued to new Khadi institutions to undertake programmes in the last three years. It is also important to note that without the certificates, a manufacturer cannot produce Khadi in the country.