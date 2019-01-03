KCR continues tour of KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday continued his tour of projects being constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Rao first visited the Annaram barrage and expressed satisfaction over the pace of works there. In inspected canal works from Kannepalli pump house to Annaram barrage, travelling along their full length of 15 kilometres. He enquired with them about the status of construction and pending works. He observed that at some places, the side slopes of the canal were crumbling. He immediately instructed officials to construct ‘concrete guide walls at such reaches’

“The volume of works on the canal lining works from Annaram barrage to the pump house should increase four-fold. Expedite the work, but the quality should not compromised,” he told the officials.Later, Rao visited the Sundilla barrage, which he felt was progressing at a slow pace. “At any cost, the construction of Sundilla barrage, flood bank and revetment should be completed by the end of March. The motors should be fixed soon so that trail runs can begin in April,” Rao said.The Chief Minister also inspected works on the rejuvanation of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP).