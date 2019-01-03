Home States Telangana

KCR continues tour of KLIS

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday continued his tour of projects being constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).  

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects work at Sundilla barrage near Peddapalli on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday continued his tour of projects being constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Rao first visited the Annaram barrage and expressed satisfaction over the pace of works there. In inspected canal works from Kannepalli pump house to Annaram barrage, travelling along their full length of 15 kilometres. He enquired with them about the status of construction and pending works. He observed that at some places, the side slopes of the canal were crumbling. He immediately instructed officials to construct ‘concrete guide walls at such reaches’

“The volume of works on the canal lining works from Annaram barrage to the pump house should increase four-fold. Expedite the work, but the quality should not compromised,” he told the officials.Later, Rao visited the Sundilla barrage, which he felt was progressing at a slow pace. “At any cost, the construction of Sundilla barrage, flood bank and revetment should be completed by the end of March. The motors should be fixed soon so that trail runs can begin in April,” Rao said.The Chief Minister also inspected works on the rejuvanation of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp