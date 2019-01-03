Home States Telangana

Leopard scare grips Kothapally villagers, officials say it is hyena

However, the forest department officials said that the wild animal that killed the goat was a hyena and not a leopard.

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leopard scare has gripped villagers of Kothapally in Yacharam mandal,  about 50km from Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district. The carcass of a goat was discovered near a goat shed in the village on Wednesday morning.

However, the forest department officials said that the wild animal that killed the goat was a hyena and not a leopard. K Jangaiah whose goat shed was attacked, said, “The leopard killed two goats. While it carried away one, the carcass of another one was found lying near my shed.”He added, “Just two months back too there was an attack on my goat shed and one goat was taken away by the leopard.”

The village where this incident occurred is just 10 km away from the village where the State government plans to acquire lands for the Hyderabad Pharma City |project.  Officials of the Kandukur forest range of which forests near Kothapally are a part of, said that the animal which the villagers have assumed to be a leopard is actually a hyena, based on its pugmarks.

The pugmarks found near the goat shed in Kothapally had its claw marks very close to each other, which is not in the case of leopard. Moreover, forest officials also said that few days back there was a wild animal sighted in a nearby farm and pug marks found there were similar to those found near the goat shed. However, this is not the first time that a wild animal attack been reported from Kothapally.

Earlier too there have been allegations by the villagers that a leopard is one the prowl here.
Forest officials registered a case and viscera samples from the goat carcass has been sent to forensic experts to determine the cause of death.They said that financial compensation will be paid to the person who lost his goats to the wild animal attack.

