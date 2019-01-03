LIC MD takes addl charge as chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hemant Bhargava, managing director of LIC, took additional charge as chairman, LIC of India, on Wednesday. He has replaced VK Sharma who retired on December 31, 2018. Bhargava took charge as MD of LIC last February. He was instrumental in completing the design and setting up a separate micro insurance vertical which was LIC’s first comprehensive enterprise-wide initiative in financial inclusion space. He also set up new joint venture in collaboration with banking industry and founded LIC Cards Services Limited in 2009.