Asaduddin Owaisi slams Modi’s duality of opinion on faith

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the apparent hypocrisy in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Wednesday which indicated that Sabarimala was a matter of tradition.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the apparent hypocrisy in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Wednesday which indicated that Sabarimala was a matter of tradition while Triple Talaq was regarding gender equality.

Taking to Twitter on late Tuesday night, Owaisi said, “When his own faith is in question, it’s tradition. When it concerns Muslims, it’s a matter of equity. Aap ka faith, faith hai, aur humara (Your faith should be considered as faith. What about our faith)...?” Earlier in the day, PM Modi in an interview to ANI said: “Triple Talaq ordinance was brought after SC verdict. We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the Constitution.”

He also pointed out the dissenting observation in the Sabarimala judgement and said: “In this, Sabarimala, a woman judge in the SC has made certain observations. It needs to be read minutely... There should be a debate on that as well, sometimes.” Owaisi slammed that saying, “When his own faith is in question, it’s tradition. When it concerns Muslims, it’s a matter of equity. If dissent in Sabarimala matters, then what about Nazeer J’s dissent in 3T case?”  He also slammed Modi’s referral to how Islami countries including Pakistan have banned Triple Talaq saying, “Modi has an obsessive need to emulate Pak in everything.

