‘People believe Bangaru Telangana possible only under KCR’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao said that the party’s new year target would be to win 16 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections. Addressing Sanathnagar Assembly party workers here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said the Telugu Desam Party’s chapter in Telangana was closed now. With as many as 103 BJP candidates having lost their deposits and with Congress getting a drubbing, TRS is sure to perform well in the upcoming elections. “We will command the Centre from here (Telangana),” he declared.

KTR recalled that those who went for early polls in the past had bitter experiences. “But TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao rewrote history. People believe that Bangaru (golden) Telangana can be possible only under KCR’s leadership. That is why TRS won 75 per cent of all seats and also increased its voting share by 14 per cent,” he said.

KTR said that the majority for Sanathnagar candidate and former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was not on expected lines. The deletion of large number of votes was the reason for the decrease of his majority, Rao said.

“AP Chief Minister N Chanrababu Naidu has been abusing us. His abuses are like blessings to us,” he said.

He also hinted that those who worked hard for the party would be rewarded with nominated posts.