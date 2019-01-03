Home States Telangana

Police plan proactive outreach initiative

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Police are rolling out a novel outreach program promoting regular meetings with citizens across the State as part of their community policing initiative undertaken to have a better understanding of pressing concerns of the public.

The initiative will be spearheaded by DGP M Mahendar Reddy who said the idea came from calls received on police emergency number ‘Dial-100’ regarding a range of non-policing issues as well.

“We will build a safer Telangana with the assistance of the public,” he said.The State police received over 6.12 lakh calls through ‘Dial-100’ in 2018. The calls were on a plethora of issues including accidents, road maintenance, elections related issues (from October to December), suicides and property offences among other concerns, noted officials.

The DGP said the initiative’s focus would be on improving policing for citizens by using technology. He added that people would be central to all police initiatives.The police department  will employee 714 personnel to make the project a success.

