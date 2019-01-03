Submit full details of Prabhas’ land case: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the government authorities concerned to submit full details before the court regarding rejection of the application filed by film actor Prabhas seeking for regularisation of his property admeasuring 2,083 square yards of land in plot numbers 221, 222 and 223 in survey number 5/3 at Raidurga Pan Muktha, Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district. “Why you have not informed him (Prabhas) in writing after rejecting his application?” the bench questioned the officials. The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao was passing this order in the petition filed by Prabhas seeking directions to the authorities concerned not to interfere with in any manner and dispossess him from the subject property.