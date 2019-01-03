Home States Telangana

Submit full details of Prabhas’ land case: HC

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the government authorities concerned to submit full details before the court regarding rejection of the application filed by film actor Prabhas seeking for regularisation of his property admeasuring 2,083 square yards of land in plot numbers 221, 222 and 223 in survey number 5/3 at Raidurga Pan Muktha, Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district.  “Why you have not informed him (Prabhas) in writing after rejecting his application?” the bench questioned the officials. The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao was passing this order in the petition filed by Prabhas seeking directions to the authorities concerned not to interfere with in any manner and dispossess him from the subject property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp