Submit full details of Prabhas’ land case: HC

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the government authorities concerned to submit full details before the court regarding rejection of the application filed by film actor Prabhas seeking for regularisation of his property admeasuring 2,083 square yards of land in plot numbers 221, 222 and 223 in survey number 5/3 at Raidurga Pan Muktha, Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district. “Why you have not informed him (Prabhas) in writing after rejecting his application?” the bench questioned the officials. The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao was passing this order in the petition filed by Prabhas seeking directions to the authorities concerned not to interfere with in any manner and dispossess him from the subject property.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Celebratory firing: Former JDU MLA Raju Singh, his driver arrested; woman succumbs to injuries
Tripura CPI (M) protests against allowing Vedanta in exploration work
'It's a matter of life and death for trapped miners': SC raps Meghalaya govt for inadequate steps
Former Chief Justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari dead at 91
Reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: Seven IAS officers shifted, Women Welfare Director removed
Pakistan training ultras to wage 'Samundari Jihad' against India: Ministry of Home Affairs