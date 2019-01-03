Telangana HC CJ bats for qualitative, timely justice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The court proceedings of the Telangana High Court, which was constituted as per the people’s aspirations, have commenced on Wednesday with around 1.87 lakh pending cases before it.

Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, the first Chief Justice of the court, called upon the Bar and Bench to make serious efforts to ensure qualitative and timely justice.

“It is absolutely necessary to maintain the requisite momentum, discipline and equilibrium to ensure that with the available judges strength, we proceed to make serious efforts to ensure qualitative and timely justice. Quantitative and qualitative turnover of result oriented adjudication can be best achieved by requisite efforts of the Bar and Bench, working as not merely two sides of a coin, but as two wheels, which will carry forward the majestic and strong caravan of justice with requisite speed, but with due care and caution”, the CJ observed while mentioning that the High Court has started with an opening balance of around 1.87 lakh pending cases.

The Chief Justice was addressing the Full Court (all judges) assembled in the first court hall before commencement of the regular court proceedings in the new high court, Apart from the judges, Telangana state advocate general BS Prasad and Bar council chairman A Narasimha Reddy attended the meeting.

“The present magnificent edifice has itself witnessed historical moments of transition from the time it came into being till yesterday.

The present High Court came into being with the stroke of the midnight which ushered in the New Year, 2019. The abundant support of the Bar associations, the advocate generals and the governments, and the enormous efforts and commitment of the judges, the registrars and staff of the common High Court paved way for smooth transition,” the CJ noted.

He concluded his speech saying, “Let us all work hand-in-hand, in strict conformity with the decorum of the institution and serve the people from this highest seat of justice delivery in Telangana.”

SC refuses to hear AP advocates’ plea

Hyderabad: A Supreme Court bench on Wednesday made it clear that it was not inclined to entertain a petition filed by AP High Court Advocated Association, challenging the gazette notification bifurcating the Hyderabad High Court. The bench dismissed the petition as ‘withdrawn’. The petitioners had said that the new AP HC complex in Amaravati was not ready yet and hence relocation of facilities there would be impossible. The bench, however, said that the new High Court had already begun operational and that there were bound to be hiccups during a bifurcation exercise.

Vinod asks for more judges in TS HC

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday appealed to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to increase the number of judges sanctioned to the newly-formed Telangana High Court. Speaking in the Parliament, he said, “I would like to thank the Minister for establishing a separate HC, but the sanctioned strength is only 24. I would like to ask him whether the government intends to increase the strength.” Prasad replied, “I wish well to both HCs of TS and AP. With regard to addition of judges, we will certainly look into it. There is a mechanism.”