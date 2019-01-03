Telangana: Ink mark on middle finger for local body polls to avoid confusion

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana voters would have the indelible ink mark on their left middle finger instead of the forefinger for the coming local body elections to avoid any confusion with the mark made for the assembly polls just a month ago.

State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy Wednesday issued instruction to this effect to all returning and presiding officers for the three-phased local body polls beginning January 7.

In the assembly elections held on December 7, indelible ink was applied on voters' left forefinger and this may not have faded by the time the panchayat elections were held, a release said.