Home States Telangana

Thanks to Centre, Telangana farmers give up tobacco to cultivate other crops

The Central government’s decision to encourage farmers to shift from tobacco to other crops has paid off in the State.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image used for representational purpose.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government’s decision to encourage farmers to shift from tobacco to other crops has paid off in the State. Over the past three years, farmers of around 120 hectares in Telangana are now cultivating other crops.

The information, which was tabled by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday, observed that there has been a shift of 1.16 lakh ha tobacco land in Andhra Pradesh and 13,858 ha in Gujarat over the past three years. 2,072 ha in Uttar Pradesh and 2,928 ha in West Bengal has been shifted from tobacco. It is important to note that AP (45 per cent), Karnataka (26 per cent), Gujarat (14 per cent), UP (5 per cent), Tamil Nadu (2 per cent), Bihar (2 per cent) and West Bengal (1 per cent) are considered the top producers of tobacco in the country.

In Telangana, the 120 hectare tobacco-free land has been utilised for crop diversification. On the State’s rainfed black soil, a combination of soya bean-pigeon pea and cotton-pigeon pea are being grown. On its rainfed red soil, groundnut is being grown through irrigation.

Lastly, on the State’s alluvial soil, chickpea and chillies are being cultivated.A Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Tobacco Research Institute (ICAR-CTRI) research has also revealed that a remunerative cropping system, rather than a sole crop, can be viable alternative to sole tobacco crops.

Shekhawat’s figures also revealed that there has been a marked decrease in annual budgetary allocation by the Centre towards States under the Crop Diversification Programme (CDP). Centre’s contribution to Telangana under CDP for diversification of tobacco farming decreased from `38.50 lakh in 2015 to `10.47 lakh in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp