UoH launches online course on Infection Prevention

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Hyderabad, represented by the School of Medical Sciences, and Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), Hyderabad was signed on Wednesday to ensure enhanced interaction, opportunities and skill development for students and faculties. The event also saw the launch of an online course Infection Prevention and Control -- a primer course developed under the aegis of the Commonwealth of Learning Assistance to the UoH -- by the E-Learning Centre of the University. 

The Dean of the School of Medical Sciences, Prof. Prakash Babu emphasised that in line with the thinking of the school of greater social accountability, the MoU will give more opportunities for leverage. Exchange of faculty visits and lectures, opportunities for student scholar research and projects, development of white papers and publications and community engagement through workshops and symposia on core competencies are some of the areas the two institutions will work together, he said.

